Palladiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.14% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 92,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,218. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

