Palladiem LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.7% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

