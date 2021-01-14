Palladiem LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

