Palladiem LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.81. 1,633,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

