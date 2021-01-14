Palladiem LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 6.3% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,025,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 2,431,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,990. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

