Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,859,225 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.