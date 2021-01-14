PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Trading Down 13.6%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 17,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,497% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

About PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.