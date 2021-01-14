Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of PARR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $750.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

