PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.87

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 3863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

