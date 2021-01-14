Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.98.

TSE:POU traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,482. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.65.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

About Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

