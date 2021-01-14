Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$26.00

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PXT stock traded up C$0.88 on Thursday, reaching C$21.39. 520,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,996. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.22 and a 1 year high of C$23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total value of C$575,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares in the company, valued at C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

