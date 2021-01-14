Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after acquiring an additional 214,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 557,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

