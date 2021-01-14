Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.