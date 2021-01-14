Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 273.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Parsley Energy by 632.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.29.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

