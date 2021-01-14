Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) to Raise $400 Million in IPO

Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) expects to raise $400 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 26,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Patria Investments Ltd. generated $118.5 million in revenue and $65 million in net income. Patria Investments Ltd. has a market cap of $2 billion.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs served as the underwriters for the IPO and Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company), mSantander and ,XP Investments were co-managers.

Patria Investments Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are one of the leading private markets investment firms in Latin America in terms of capital raised with over US$7.8 billion raised in the past five years. Preqin’s 2020 Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Report ranks us as the number one fund manager by total capital raised for private equity funds in the past 10 years in Latin America. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, our assets under management, or AUM, was US$12.7 billion and US$14.7 billion, respectively, and our investment portfolio was composed of over 55 and 50 companies and assets as of the same dates. Our size and performance over our 32-year history also make us one of the most significant emerging markets-based private markets investments managers. “.

Patria Investments Ltd. was founded in 1988 and has 157 employees. The company is located at 18 Forum Lane, 3rd floor, Camana Bay, PO Box 757, KY1-9006, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at +1 345 640 4900 or on the web at http://www.patria.com.

