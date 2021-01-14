Payfair Hits Market Capitalization of $29,290.14 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Payfair has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $29,290.14 and $1,555.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

