PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. 6,969,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The firm has a market cap of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

