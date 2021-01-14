PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.98. The company had a trading volume of 168,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The company has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.