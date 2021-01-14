Paytomat Market Capitalization Reaches $50,610.07 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $50,610.07 and $786.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

