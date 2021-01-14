PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0083 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $111,780.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,175,690 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

