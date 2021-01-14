PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 14,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,052. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

