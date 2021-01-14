PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.22. 167,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 132,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $850.55 million, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

