PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Up 6.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 565,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 390,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.87.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

