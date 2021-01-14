PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Up 5.9%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 281,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 646,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Insiders have sold 397,500 shares of company stock valued at $573,540 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.