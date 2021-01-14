Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading 34.3% Higher

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) traded up 34.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.41. 17,469,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 3,277,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

