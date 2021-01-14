Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Head to Head Comparison

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Penumbra and Haemonetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 14.79 $48.46 million $0.98 227.56 Haemonetics $988.48 million 6.50 $76.53 million $3.31 38.21

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Haemonetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.02% 1.25% 0.95% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67 Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $235.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $124.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Penumbra on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; rehabilitation tools that displays and tracks upper-extremity rehabilitation exercises under the REAL Immersive System brand name; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand name, as well as a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and POD Packing Coil brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

