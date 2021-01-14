PEPS Coin Price Up 77.3% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $226,565.53 and $2,047.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014961 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,581,376 coins and its circulating supply is 41,373,550 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.