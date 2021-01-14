Perlin (PERL) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

