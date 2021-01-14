Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Macquarie raised Perseus Mining from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

