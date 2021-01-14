Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Personalis traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $43.05. Approximately 1,039,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,133,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,045 shares of company stock worth $9,313,802. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

