Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTRUF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

