Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Peugeot has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.28.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

