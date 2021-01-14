Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

