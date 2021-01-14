Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

