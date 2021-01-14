Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

