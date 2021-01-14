Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $497.02. 49,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

