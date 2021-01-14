Pflug Koory LLC Sells 754 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 364,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,671. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

