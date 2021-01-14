Pflug Koory LLC Sells 985 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 621.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,075. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

