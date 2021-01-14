PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Trading Up 0.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 162,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 149,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
