PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Trading Up 0.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 162,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 149,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

