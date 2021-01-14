Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $211,293.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

