Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) shot up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

