PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 548,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 340,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

