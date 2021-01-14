Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the December 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHIO stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.77.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.