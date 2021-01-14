Phore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,231.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $28,231.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006307 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,108,649 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

