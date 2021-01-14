Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE PHR opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.26 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $61.38.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,629. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

