Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $63.73. 528,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 437,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

