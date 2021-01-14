Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 11.1% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.00. 2,911,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,358,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.20.
About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
