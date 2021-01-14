Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 11.1% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.00. 2,911,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,358,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

