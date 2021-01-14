Pierre Naude Sells 11,433 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,280,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

