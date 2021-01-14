Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 345,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

