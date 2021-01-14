PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.09

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $102.09, with a volume of 4878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

